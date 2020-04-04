Coronavirus | Tantransco prepares for blackout on April 5

Anticipating a steep fall and subsequent rise in the lighting load on April 5 between 9 p.m and 9.09 p.m., when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to switch off lights, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) is gearing up to ensure proper voltage levels.

The Prime Minister requested people to light lamps or candles at 9 p.m. on April 5 to show their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Following this, the Tantranso - operations/North/Chennai has issued a set of instructions pertaining to management of sub-stations and lines to its executive engineers.

All its engineers have been asked to be present in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) headquarters between 8 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. with sufficient manpower. The staff have been instructed to monitor and take necessary action to maintain the correct voltage levels.