Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Tantransco prepares for blackout on April 5

Power transmission and distribution lines in Chennai. Photo: File

Power transmission and distribution lines in Chennai. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

All engineers have been asked to be present in headquarters between 8 p.m. and 10.30 p.m, with sufficient manpower, to monitor and take necessary action to maintain proper voltage levels.

Anticipating a steep fall and subsequent rise in the lighting load on April 5 between 9 p.m and 9.09 p.m., when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to switch off lights, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) is gearing up to ensure proper voltage levels.

Also read | Modi’s Blackout call puts power grid managers on high alert

The Prime Minister requested people to light lamps or candles at 9 p.m. on April 5 to show their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Following this, the Tantranso - operations/North/Chennai has issued a set of instructions pertaining to management of sub-stations and lines to its executive engineers.

All its engineers have been asked to be present in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) headquarters between 8 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. with sufficient manpower. The staff have been instructed to monitor and take necessary action to maintain the correct voltage levels.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:08:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-tantransco-prepares-for-modis-april-5-blackout-call/article31253061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY