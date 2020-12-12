Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate down to 1.77%, says Health Minister

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 01:54 IST

‘T.N. continues to perform an average 70,000 tests a day’

Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate dipped to 1.77% in November and December (so far), Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

“At a time when countries are facing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Tamil Nadu continues to perform an average of 70,000 RT-PCR tests in a day, even though cases are on the decline. The positivity rate has fallen under 2% during November and December. The Centre had fixed a target of of keeping positivity rate under 5%, for all States. We have already achieved more than the fixed target, due to RT-PCR tests,” he told reporters. He was speaking after inaugurating a 16-slice CT Scan and mammogram at the ESIC Hospital in Ayanavaram, Chennai.

Despite cyclones, rain and the festive season, cases have dipped in the State, including in Chennai, he added.

The ESIC Hospital has, so far, treated nearly 3,500 persons. It accounts for a recovery rate of 98.4% — higher than the State’s recovery rate of 97.2%, he added.

Mini clinics

“The Chief Minister will launch 2,000 mini clinics in Chennai on December 14. Works to recruit 835 doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board for the mini clinics are under way. Nurses and workers will also be recruited,” the Minister said.

“All required equipment, such as pulse oximeter and BP apparatus, are being procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, on a war-footing,” he said.

The Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (ESI), Ashok Kumar, and medical superintendent of ESIC Hospital, Ayanavaram, Madhuprasad, were present.