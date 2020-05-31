Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s daily count tops 1,000 for the first time

CHENNAI

31 May 2020 23:46 IST

13 deaths recorded, 757 patients discharged on Sunday; Chennai accounts for 804 of the fresh cases

With 1,149 people, including four babies, testing positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu’s daily case count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time on Sunday. This took the State’s overall tally to 22,333*.

Thirteen deaths were recorded across the State. At 804, Chennai accounted for a majority of the fresh cases. As many as 757 patients were discharged from hospitals following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 9,400, including 6,710 persons admitted to isolation wards.

A month-old infant each from Madurai and Chennai, a seven-month-old boy from Chennai and a six-month-old girl, who had arrived in T.N. by train, and was under railway quarantine, tested positive, according to the Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The fresh cases included 95 persons who had returned from other States and abroad. At the international airport, two U.A.E. returnees tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. Despite testing negative initially, a returnee from Myanmar tested positive after seven days of quarantine. Among domestic arrivals, four persons from Delhi and one from Maharashtra tested positive for the infection.

As many as 87 passengers, including 61 from Maharashtra and others who had returned from other States by road and train, tested positive for COVID-19.

Vulnerable groups

According to a medical bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health, 757 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of those discharged after treatment to 12,757. As many as 12,049 persons were tested on Sunday.

The number of elderly persons who contracted the disease climbed to 2,052. As many as 1,286 children below the age of 12 have been infected thus far.

Among the 13 persons whose deaths were recorded on Sunday, four died in private hospitals. All of them had health complications, including diabetes and hypertension, the bulletin said.

In Namakkal, a 49-year-old man who came to the Government Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness on Friday, died that night due to respiratory failure/pneumonia. A 37-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city with complaints of breathing difficulties on May 16, died on Saturday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 60-year-old woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died of the infection. She had diabetes, was hypertensive, had hypothyroidism, and had undergone coronary artery bypass graft. After her test returned positive on May 28, she was admitted to a hospital on Saturday. She died on Sunday.

A 62-year-old man, admitted to a hospital on May 28 based on test results from a private lab, died in the early hours of Sunday. An 80-year-old man with diabetes, referred by a private hospital in the city to the RGGGH on Friday, died on Saturday due to the infection. A 44-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital on May 25, died of COVID pneumonia on Saturday.

A 77-year-old man with systemic hypertension and a 39-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease, who had been admitted to the RGGGH, died of COVID-19.

At the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, a 70-year-old woman suffering from uncontrolled diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 a day after she was admitted on May 29. A 70-year-old man with systemic hypertension died of the infection on Saturday within an hour of admission. His test results were received on Sunday.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States. One patient died after turning negative for infection.)