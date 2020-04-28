Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally touches 2,058 with 25 deaths

Chennai witnessed another surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, accounting for 85% of the 121 persons who tested postive across the State.

Among the new patients are two infants — a five-day-old baby in Chengalpattu and a seven-month-old child in Chennai.

With 103 fresh cases, Chennai’s tally of COVID-19 cases soared to 673. In fact, the State’s overall tally crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu reported its first COVID-19 case on March 7. The total number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark on April 12. The count has doubled in 16 days, reaching 2,058*. There are 902 active cases — persons undergoing treatment in hospitals.

A 68-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital, died due to COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the infection to 25, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Only five districts reported fresh cases. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu accounted for 12 persons. There were three cases in Kallakurichi, two in Namakkal and one in Kancheepuram.

“There are plans to deploy more teams in the containment zones in Chennai. The number of cases in other districts are negligible, and the cases have started to decline in many districts. In fact, there are a number of districts that have not reported new cases in the last seven days. Chennai is the main worry as of now,” an official said.

Those who tested positive included two one-year-old children, a two-year-old girl, two eight-year-old children and a nine-year-old boy. With this, a total of 121 children aged below 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

There were 18 primary persons - unlinked source of infection - among the fresh cases, for which investigations were on. Twenty-seven patients were discharged, taking the total number to 1,128. The highest number of discharges were in Chennai (195), followed by Coimbatore (120) and Tiruppur (83).

The number of samples tested so far has crossed the 1 lakh-mark in the State. A total of 1,01,874 samples, including 7,093 on Tuesday, and 93,189 individuals, including 6,850 individuals on Tuesday, were tested. A total of 1,908 samples were under process. Those under home quarantine numbered 30,692 persons while 47 were in government quarantine facilities.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)