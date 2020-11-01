Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 2,511 fresh cases

Chennai’s overall tally inches closer to 2 lakh infections; 32 districts account for less than 100 cases each.

With 690 fresh cases, Chennai’s overall tally moved closer to the two lakh-mark on Saturday. The city recorded 12 of the 31 deaths reported in the State, accounting for a total of 3,651.

As the State reported 2,511 fresh cases, the number of districts accounting for less than 100 cases each stood at 32. Both Erode and Tiruppur — which had been recording over 100 cases each — saw a small decline, with 79 and 91 cases respectively. In Coimbatore, 241 persons tested positive, while there were 148 cases in Chengalpattu, 145 in Salem and 133 in Tiruvallur.

With the fresh cases, a total of 1,99,916 persons have tested positive in Chennai. Of these, 7,191 were active cases, while 1,89,074 persons were discharged.

Coimbatore had a total of 43,252 cases and Chengalpattu 43,654 cases.

A total of 3,848 persons, including 794 in Chennai, 605 in Coimbatore and 225 in Chengalpattu, were discharged. So far, 6,91,236 persons were discharged in the State. The overall case count stood at 7,24,522. As many as 22,164 persons were under treatment. The toll rose to 11,122.

31 fatalities

Of the 31 fatalities, 17 persons died at private hospitals. All of them had co-morbidities. Among them was a 40-year-old woman from Chennai who had diabetes and systemic hypertension. She was admitted to a private hospital on October 29 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for seven days. She died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 70,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This took the total number of samples tested to 99,56,210.