Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike with 161 cases

Tamil Nadu on April 30 saw the highest number of coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 7. A total of 161 fresh cases were recorded and the city of Chennai itself had 138 cases, reflecting a clear rising trend.

With this, the State’s total count of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,323*.

A total of 97 men and 64 women tested positive on April 30. A majority of them — 141 persons — were in the 13-60 age group. There were 13 children in the 0-12 age group and seven persons were aged above 60.

There were no deaths. As on date, a total of 1,035 persons (active cases) are under treatment in hospitals.

The number of districts that reported fresh cases increased to 11. Apart from Chennai, there were five cases each in Chengalpattu and Madurai, three cases each in Kancheepuram and Ramanathapuram, two in Perambalur, and one each in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvannamalai.

While Chennai’s total COVID-19 count soared, crossing the 900-mark, it should be noted that Chengalpattu too has been reporting fresh cases in the last few days. Chennai presently has a total of 906 cases.