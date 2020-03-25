Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu records first death in Madurai

Tamil Nadu recorded its first death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old man, who tested positive on March 23 and was undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, died.

At 2.02 a.m. on Wednesday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar took to Twitter to declare the death.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient in Madurai Rajaji Hospital passed away a few minutes back. He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” he said.

During a press meet on Tuesday night, the Minister clarified that though the patient did not have a travel history to an affected country, they had traced his contact history and found that he had come in contact with some Thailand nationals, who were on tour in the State. Two of them had tested positive and have been admitted to IRT, Perundurai.