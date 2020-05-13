Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 716 new cases, eight deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Tuesday.

Chennai, for the third consecutive day, added more than 500 cases to its total. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State now stands at 8,718*.

Of the 716 new cases — 427 men, 288 women and one transgender — 60 were children aged up to 12. Among them were two two-month-old babies and a seven-month-old.

Though the State’s mortality rate is 0.69%, the deaths have been rising steadily over the last few days. As on date, a total of 61 persons have died across the State, with Chennai accounting for 39 deaths.

A 69-year-old man, a resident of Chennai, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 8. He died on May 11 due to urosepsis, acute encephalopathy, septic shock and respiratory failure, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A 75-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary tuberculosis died at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on May 11.

A 63-year-old man, who suffered from diabetes and systemic hypertension, died at RGGGH on May 11 of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 43-year-old woman, a resident of Tiruvallur, died at RGGGH on May 11. She suffered from acute myeloid leukemia and died of septic shock and respiratory failure. Another woman - a 55-year-old resident of Chennai - also died at RGGGH. She had diabetes and systemic hypertension and died of sepsis, septic shock and acute cerebrovascular accident.

A 57-year-old woman from Chennai, who was suffering from diabetes, died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 11, while a 70-year-old man, also a resident of Chennai, died at KMC on May 12. A 58-year-old woman who was suffering from diabetes, hypothyroidism and coronary artery disease, died at KMC on May 12.

Among the fresh cases ae four persons who returned from other countries on repatriation flights. Till now, a total of 927 persons who arrived on these flights to Chennai and Tiruchi airports have been screened. Of the 743 persons who arrived at the Chennai airport since May 9, 557 have been tested. Of them, four persons have tested positive for COVID-19, while 186 samples are under process. All 184 passengers who arrived at the Tiruchi airport have tested negative.

A total of 21 districts have reported new cases. Chennai added 510 new cases, taking its total tally to 4,882. Ariyalur had 36 cases, Chengalpattu 35 cases, Perambalur and Tiruvallur had 27 cases each and Kancheepuram had 24 cases. There were 13 cases in Tiruvannamalai, nine in Ranipet, seven in Theni, four each in Karur and Virudhunagar, three in Tirunelveli, two each in Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi, and one each in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Vellore and Villupuram.

Another 44 persons aged above 60 tested positive. As on date, a total of 487 children aged 0 to 12 and 596 persons aged above 60 have tested positive in the State.

A total of 11,788 samples were tested on Tuesday. With this, a total of 2,66,687 samples have been tested so far. Two more testing facilities were approved - at the Government Kallakurichi Hospital and Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute, Chengalpattu. With this, there are a total of 55 testing facilities - 38 in the government and 17 in the private sector.

With 83 more persons being discharged on Tuesday, a total of 2,134 persons have been discharged so far in the State. There are 6,520 active cases and 4,401 persons suspected to have symptoms admitted to isolation wards.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)