Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 5,519 cases, while 77 deaths take toll to 8,231

CHENNAI

12 September 2020 03:15 IST

Overall case tally climbs to 4,91,571; a total of 6,006 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,91,571, with 5,519 more persons testing positive on Friday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 987, while Coimbatore and Tiruvallur had more than 300 cases.

A total of 6,006 persons, including 932 in Chennai and 692 in Chengalpattu, were discharged. So far, 4,35,422 persons have been discharged in the State. The toll has gone up to 8,231 as another 77 persons (41 at government hospitals and 26 at private hospitals) succumbed to the infection. Chennai accounted for 21 deaths and Tiruvallur eight.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old man. A resident of Kancheepuram, he had hypothyroidism and seizure disorder and was admitted to a private medical college hospital on September 8 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9 and died on September 11 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Advertising

Advertising

Two 42-year-old men with no co-morbidities succumbed to the infection in Coimbatore and Chennai. One of them died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital owing to bilateral bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure, while the other died at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury.

At present, 47,918 persons were under treatment, with Chennai accounting for 10,879 persons. Coimbatore and Cuddalore had 3,631 and 3,491 patients respectively.

Of the fresh infections, Coimbatore reported 394 cases and Tiruvallur 312 cases. Salem recorded 298 cases and Chengalpattu 297. The cases stayed high in Tiruvannamalai as 296 persons tested positive, while 289 persons tested positive in Cuddalore. Among other districts, Vellore recorded 182 cases (including two imported cases), Villupuram 161 and Tiruvarur 159.

With 84,893 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far has gone up to 57,15,216.

One more government laboratory — ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K.K. Nagar — and a private laboratory — Krishna MRI and CT, Vellore — were approved for COVID-19 testing. With these, there are 165 testing facilities in the State: 100 in the private sector and 65 in the government sector.