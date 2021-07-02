Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 4,481 fresh infections and 102 deaths

Coimbatore’s daily case count drops below 500; Chennai sees 249 cases; 2,30,795 people inoculated

Tamil Nadu reported 4,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths on Thursday.

The drop in infections has been slow but steady over the past few weeks. Coimbatore’s daily tally dropped below 500, as 498 people tested positive. There were 411 cases in Erode, followed by 279 in Salem and 256 in Tiruppur. In Chennai, 249 people tested positive for the infection, while Thanjavur recorded 248 cases.

The remaining 31 districts saw fewer than 200 cases each. Among them, 23 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each. Infections fluctuated in districts such as Kallakurichi and Krishnagiri, where they dropped below 100 earlier and came up again.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 24,84,177. The total number of children below the age of 12 who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far stood at 90,031.

The active caseload declined to 37,526. Erode has the most number of patients under treatment at 4,080. Coimbatore’s active cases stood at 3,805, and Chennai’s at 2,931. As many as 5,044 people were discharged after treatment.

Till date, 32,721 people have died of COVID-19 in the State. Of the 102 fatalities, Thanjavur recorded 23. There were 10 deaths in Coimbatore, seven in Vellore, six in Tiruppur and five each in Erode, Salem and Tiruvarur. Chennai recorded four. A teenager was among those who died of COVID-19. The 19-year-old girl from Sivaganga was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on June 28 with complaints of fever for seven days. She died on July 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,654 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,30,01,904. One more private laboratory — the Lakshmana Multi Speciality Hospital in Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 203 testing facilities in the private sector and 69 in the government sector.

A total of 2,30,795 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, taking the overall coverage to 1,48,64,430.

Among those vaccinated were 1,33,768 people in the 18-44 age group and 69,201 people in the 45-59 age group.

The State received another 1,36,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning.