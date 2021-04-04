Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 3,446 new cases and 14 deaths

Chennai

04 April 2021 03:58 IST

1,290 fresh cases in Chennai; Tamil Nadu’s caseload crosses 20,000 after five months.

For the second day in a row, Tamil Nadu reported over 3,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 that pushed the active caseload to over 20,000 after five months.

With 3,446 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the State’s tally rose to 8,96,226.

Over 70% of the fresh cases came from seven districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur. Chennai leads the table with 1,290 cases followed by Coimbatore with 292 cases, Chengalpattu 285, Tiruvallur 201, Tiruchi 142, Kancheepuram 141, and Thanjavur 138 cases.

There were 79 cases in Tiruppur, 75 in Cuddalore, 73 in Tiruvarur, 66 in Madurai, 63 in Nagapattinam and 62 in Salem.

Among those who tested positive on Saturday were 17 returnees.

The State’s active caseload stood at 20,204. November 1, 2020 was the last time when the State had over 20,000 active cases.

Of these, 7,713 patients were under treatment in Chennai, followed by 2,064 patients in Chengalpattu and 2,007 patients in Coimbatore.

Another 14 persons died of the infection in the State, taking the toll to 12,764. Chennai reported eight deaths, while two persons died in Chengalpattu and one each in Kancheepuram, Madurai, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur.

This included a 47-year-old woman from Madurai with coronary artery disease, diabetes and rheumatic heart disease. She was admitted to a private hospital on April 1 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Six persons were aged in their 60s.

Another 1,834 persons, including 730 in Chennai, were discharged. Till date, 8,63,258 persons were discharged.

The State received additional doses of Covishield and Covaxin on Saturday.

According to officials of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 11.02 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.14 lakh doses of Covaxin were supplied to the State.

Another 65,783 people were vaccinated on Saturday.