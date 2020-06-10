Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu records 1,927 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

10 June 2020 23:34 IST

1,008 patients discharged from hospitals — the highest in a day yet — taking the total to 19,333

Tamil Nadu added another 1,927 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to 36,841*.

The day also saw 1,008 persons being discharged from hospitals across the State — the highest number of persons to be discharged on a single day. With this, a total of 19,333 persons have been discharged till now in the State.

However, the COVID-19 toll continued to increase with 19 more fatalities — 12 in government hospitals and seven in private hospitals. This took the total number of deaths in the State to 326.

Fifteen of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Deaths in the State

Among them was a 38-year-old man with chronic kidney disease on maintenance haemodialysis. A resident of Chengalpattu, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on June 5. He died on June 8, due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, fistula site pseudoaneurysm and hypovolemic shock.

A 72-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty for seven days on June 8. He died on June 9 due to pneumonia and respiratory failure. A 65-year-old man, who was admitted to RGGGH on June 8, died the next day due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia. Both did not have co-morbid conditions.

Of the 1,927 new cases, 30 persons had returned from abroad and other States. This included two persons from Kuwait and one from Saudi Arabia.

A person who returned from Maldives by sea also tested positive. Eight persons from Maharashtra and four each from Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka also tested positive for COVID-19.

The fresh cases were reported in over 25 districts. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts reported 182 and 105 cases, respectively. There were 33 cases in Kancheepuram, 24 in Ranipet, 23 each in Tiruvannamalai and Thoothukudi.

Till date, a total of 1,933 children aged 0-12 years have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

A total of 17,675 samples were tested — the highest number of samples tested on a single day so far.

With this, a total of 6,38,846 samples have been tested in the State. A total of 6,09,856 individuals have been tested till date. This included 16,667 persons tested on Wednesday.

On the front line

A total of 36 healthcare professionals and workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

Officials said that this included five to six doctors, while the remaining were technicians and workers.

“These were samples tested over three days. This included persons posted at COVID-19 Care Centres in the city,” a government hospital authority said.

Official sources said that nine postgraduate doctors and two mess workers of RGGGH tested positive.

A total of 2,834 persons, including 1,239 doctors, were appointed for COVID-19 management in the State, according to a press release.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)