Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu parties agree to further intensify lockdown

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 21:02 IST

The meeting was called to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the State and to seek suggestions from the legislature parties.

The current lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be intensified further as there is a need to protect people’s lives from COVID-19, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with leaders of legislature parties in the State unanimously decided.

“Based on the suggestions given by leaders of the legislature parties, it has been unanimously decided that the lockdown currently in force in the State will be intensified and guidelines will be made stricter in order to protect the lives of the citizens of the State,” the resolution said.

It was also decided to form a consultative committee comprising representatives of all the legislature parties to provide suggestions on implementing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

All the parties agreed to suspend public meetings, political events and agreed to advise people to follow the lockdown guidelines and support the relief measures being undertaken, the government said in a press release. The parties also vowed to fully support the government in the fight against COVID-19, it said.

