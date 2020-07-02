Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu government sanctions funds for providing food to patients, health workers

The State government on Wednesday sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹45.77 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing food to COVID-19 patients and food and accommodation for doctors and nurses.
The State Executive Committee has fixed the food charges in Chennai city as ₹350 a day and the amount was restricted to ₹1.86 crore at this rate. Accordingly, the government has sanctioned a sum of ₹1.86 crore to the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration to provide food to patients in hospitals.
The government also sanctioned a sum of ₹40.08 crore to provide food and accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients from June 5 and July 4.
Another sum of ₹2.38 crore was sanctioned to the Director General of Police/Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services towards feeding charges for the personnel from June 1 and June 30. The expenditure would be brought to the notice of Legislature by specific inclusion in Supplementary Estimate 2020-21.
