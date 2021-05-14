Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu fixes rates for private ambulances

Govt. warns operators of stern action for over-charging

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has fixed rates for private ambulances to transport COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Those charging over and above these rates will face immediate cancellation of driving licences and the registration of vehicles, besides their immediate confiscation.

For the patient transport ambulances, the Department has fixed ₹1,500 for the first 10 km. For every additional kilometre, ₹25 can be charged. For basic life support ambulances with oxygen, the fare is ₹2,000 for the first 10 km and ₹50 for every additional kilometre.

The Department has fixed ₹4,000 for the first 10 km and ₹100 for every additional kilometre for advanced life support ambulances fitted with ventilator, defibrillator and multipara monitors. The users can lodge complaints with the State health helpline 104.

The Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project had suggested fixing of rates for private ambulances. COVID-19 patients, especially in Chennai, were shifted from the testing and screening centres to hospitals through GVK EMRI 108 ambulances (1,303 vehicles) based on the calls received through the emergency response centre.

The transit was done free by the 108 ambulance service. The official said that to ensure that more ambulances were available, private operators should be permitted to shift patients to the designated hospitals in time, and requested the government to fix the rates.