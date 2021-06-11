Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 21 morning

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 19:14 IST

More relaxations offered, TASMAC shops to reopen except in 11 districts.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another week till 6 am on June 21 albeit with fresh relaxations.

In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said additional relaxations were being allowed in 27 districts including Chennai. Fewer relaxations were offered in 11 districts in Western and Delta region where COVID-19 cases were high.

Barring in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, the following activities would be permitted from the morning of June 14.

Advertising

Advertising

Beauty parlours, salons, spas are allowed to open between 6 am and 5 pm but only with 50% of customers at a time. State-run liquor outlets aka TASMAC would remain open between 10 am and 5 pm.

Service centres to repair mixies, grinders, televisions and other home appliances could function between 9 am and 2 pm.

Parks managed by government agencies and local bodies would be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 9 pm.

Service agencies relating to agriculture and plumbing would be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm.

Optical shops can open between 9 am and 2 pm. Handicraft shops can open between 6 am and 5 pm.

Mobile phone sales and service centres would be allowed between 9 am and 2 pm.

Schools, colleges and universities would be allowed to undertake administrative and admission-related activities.

Continuous process industries and those involved in manufacturing essential commodities would be allowed to operate with 50% staff.

Only 33% staff would be allowed in other industries. “Workers of industries would be allowed to commute to work even on two-wheelers but with e-registration. Earlier, they were allowed only on four-wheelers.”

As for IT/ITES sectors, a maximum of 20% staff or a maximum of 10 persons would be allowed to come to office.

Shops have to ensure that customers are provided with hand sanitisers and they are subjected to thermal screening.

As for the 11 districts (Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai), the CM has announced a few relaxations.

Housekeeping would be allowed in service sectors and to house and flats but with e-registration. Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians would be allowed between 9 am and 6 pm.