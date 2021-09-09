Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu extends ban on public gatherings till October 31

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 21:51 IST

State has also banned bus transport to and from Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday ordered the extension of the ban on political, social, cultural and religous gatherings in public places until October 31 to combat the spread of COVID-19. The other current restrictions in place would continue till 6 am of Spetember 15, he added in an official release.

“To control the spread of COVID-19 infections and prevent a third wave, I appeal to the people to celebrate festivals inside the homes and use public transport only if it is necessary and avoid frequenting crowded places and events,” he said.

The State government has taken note of the case of Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala and is taking all necessary steps to prevent its spread in Tamil Nadu. “There has been an increase in number of [COVID-19] cases in Kerala. Therefore, a ban has been imposed on buses operating between the two States,” Mr. Stalin said.

With special committee of National Institute of Disaster Management operating under Ministry of Home Affairs filing a report that there could be a third wave of COVID-19 infections in September and October, Tamil Nadu has imposed a ban on festivals, political, social and cultural events as it could end up becoming ‘super-spreader’ events.

The release said that certain restrictions were relaxed keeping in mind the livelihood of the people while the relaxations that have been announced already will continue.

He appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing face masks and frequent washing of hands with soap.