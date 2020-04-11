Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu deploys senior bureaucrats to manage pandemic in districts

The State government has formed zonal Special Task Teams comprising senior IAS/IPS officers to follow up and ensure that all contact persons of COVID-19 positive patients are traced across the State.

Also read | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges Prime Minister Modi to provide COVID-19 rapid test kits, ₹1,000 crore immediately

The teams would also make sure that the guidelines to control the spread of the disease are implemented effectively and welfare schemes rolled out by the government reached the intended beneficiaries. In an order issued on Saturday, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said 12 teams each comprising one IAS and IPS officer would be posted to coordinate with the respective District Collectors in monitoring prompt contact tracing of positively tested persons and other cases on a day-to-day basis besides ensuring quick sampling, testing and releasing of results in a time-bound manner.

Also read | Decision on lockdown after today’s Cabinet meeting

The officers would visit quarantine areas and identify persons with symptoms of COVID-19 for testing. They would check the availability of test kits, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), masks etc., and ensure essential supplies in the quarantine/containment areas. The zonal Special Task Teams would liaise with the authorities concerned to make sure that the proper treatment protocol is followed in COVID-19 isolation beds/hospitals, including private hospitals.

The move comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed concern over the risk of the State slipping into Stage 3 of COVID-19 transmission. As many as 834 persons, a majority being those who returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference, have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in the State. Heath workers, Revenue and Police officials are trying to locate thousands of their contacts, including family members, close relatives and others.