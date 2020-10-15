Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu continues to see a dip in cases

4,462 persons test positive; Chennai accounts for 1,130 cases; 52 deaths registered

For the third day in a row, new infections dipped marginally in the State, with 4,462 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. While 5,083 persons were discharged, the deaths of 52 more persons were registered.

As of date, 42,566 persons, including 13,488 in Chennai, are under treatment in the State. As many as 6,17,403 persons have been discharged and 10,423 have died so far in Tamil Nadu.

The State has been witnessing a marginal dip in fresh cases in the last three days. Wednesday’s cases took the tally to 6,70,392.

In Chennai, 1,130 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,85,573. The city’s toll climbed to 3,452, with the death of 11 more persons.

Coimbatore reported 389 cases and Chengalpattu accounted for 272. Salem and Tiruvallur had 274 and 207 cases respectively. Six districts had 100-plus cases. Tiruppur had 168 cases, while there were 148 in Kancheepuram and 140 in Namakkal.

As many as 26 districts had less than 100 cases, with Tenkasi and Perambalur having the least number of cases at six and eight respectively.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-woman from Ariyalur, who was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 20 for delivery. She had delivered through a caesarean section previously, and had anaemia and thrombocytopenia. Her swab returned positive for COVID-19 on October 4. She died on October 13 due to viral pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulation and shock.

A 34-year-old woman from Chennai with co-morbidities like systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

As many as seven persons in their 40s succumbed to the infection. This included a 48-year-old woman from Ranipet who had no co-morbidities. She was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for 10 days on October 8. She died on October 13 due to acute respiratory syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 95,538. Till date, 85,84,041 samples have been tested in the State. One more private laboratory — the Molecular Virology Lab at the Madha Medical College and Hospital in Kancheepuram — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. There are 66 government testing facilities and 126 private laboratories in the State.