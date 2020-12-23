Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with COVID-19 restrictions this Pongal season

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed conducting jallikattu across the State this Pongal season but with fresh restrictions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an official release, not more than 300 bull tamers are to be allowed in every jallikattu or manjuvirattu or vadamadu events.
The audience would be allowed into the event area only after undergoing a thermal scanning. Only 50% of the capacity in the audience gallery would be allowed to ensure physical distancing norms.v
“All bull tamers who are to take part in the jallikattu events have to get a certificate from a government-recognised lab that they are negative in the test for COVID-19,” it said.
All those in the audience would have to wear face masks and strictly maintain physical distancing norms. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on conducting jallikattu events would be issued soon.
Since 2017, jallikattu is conducted across Tamil Nadu by complying with SOPs issued. The SOP for this year would be in addition to the one being complied with every year since 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath