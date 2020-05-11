Coronavirus | State should prevent new infections in districts, says PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said new infections of COVID-19 in districts should be curtailed.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said while cases in Chennai are increasing, it was a good sign that cases in districts were gradually decreasing. “If new infections are prevented in the next few days, the number of COVID-19 cases in 19 districts can be completely reduced,” he said.

According to him, the ‘Koyambedu cluster’ was discovered at a time when it was expected that the State would completely resolve the situation, increasing the number of cases starkly in certain districts.

“Districts such as Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Karur, Kanniyakumari, Nilgris, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruppur, Vellore and Virudhunagar have had less than 10 infections in the last 10 days and most of them are due to the Koyembedu cluster,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

“Even districts such as Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Ranipettai, Namakkal, Theni and Tirunelveli have only 16-28 new cases. If new infections are prevented, patients will recover and active cases will reduce to below 15,” he said. He said people should cooperate with healthcare workers and police and respect lockdown conditions.