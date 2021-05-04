Coronavirus | Stalin advises deputation of IAS officers to TN districts to monitor treatment

CHENNAI

04 May 2021 16:49 IST

The DMK president held a meeting with senior officials and advised them to endure that COVID-19 patients had access to medical facilities and treatment

DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is set to stake claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday advised the deputation of IAS officers, who have been appointed to monitor availability of beds, medicines, oxygen and medical professionals, to the districts to ensure quality treatment to COVID-19 patients, if their numbers increase.

A press release said Mr. Stalin held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, DGP Tripathy and other senior officials in Chennai. He made a strong case for proper implementation of new COVID-19 lockdown regulations as this alone could control the spread of the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

He also obtained details about measures taken to control the disease, the availability of beds, oxygen and medicine. “He advised officials to ensure that people get medical facilities without any let-up,” the release said.