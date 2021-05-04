Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Stalin advises deputation of IAS officers to TN districts to monitor treatment

A press release said M.K. Stalin held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, DGP Tripathy and other senior officials in Chennai   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is set to stake claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday advised the deputation of IAS officers, who have been appointed to monitor availability of beds, medicines, oxygen and medical professionals, to the districts to ensure quality treatment to COVID-19 patients, if their numbers increase.

A press release said Mr. Stalin held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, DGP Tripathy and other senior officials in Chennai. He made a strong case for proper implementation of new COVID-19 lockdown regulations as this alone could control the spread of the disease.

He also obtained details about measures taken to control the disease, the availability of beds, oxygen and medicine. “He advised officials to ensure that people get medical facilities without any let-up,” the release said.

