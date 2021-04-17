Coronavirus | Southern Railway to penalise commuters not wearing face masks on trains

Commuters can be charged up to ₹500 for not wearing masks at railway stations and on trains

Southern Railway plans to crack the whip on commuters who fail to wear face masks and follow other COVID-19 precautions while travelling on trains and waiting at railway stations.

In a press release, the Indian Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways including the Southern Railway to collect fines of upto ₹500 from commuters who are found not to be wearing face masks.

The railway board has authorised the zonal railways to collect penalties under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway premises) Rules, 2012, from commuters at railway premises and also those travelling on trains. The rule would be in force for a period of six months.

Southern Railway has authorised a set of railway officials including the Station Master/Manager, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and ticket collector of commercial and operating departments.

Southern Railway has appealed to all passengers to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour of maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly.