Coronavirus | Situation not conducive to order reopening of schools for all classes, says Madras HC

21 January 2021 20:10 IST

Permits a litigant association to approach the court after eight to 10 weeks

The Madras High Court on Thursday refrained from issuing a direction to the State government to permit schools across the State to commence physical classes for all students. It said such a direction cannot be issued for the present since the threat of COVID-19 had not died down completely and the vaccination drive had just begun.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, permitted the Chengalpattu District Private Schools Association to file a fresh case, if necessary, after eight to 10 weeks. Representing the association, senior counsel S. Silambanan said all schools could be allowed to function now by following necessary health protocols.

However, reiterating their stand that it would be better to err on the side of caution than being complacent just because the number of COVID-19 positive cases were on the decline in the State, the judges said the court would also have to take into consideration the worry about a new strain of the coronavirus which was more virulent.

Considering all these aspects, the judges said the State government should be let free to decide the right time when the schools could be permitted to conduct regular physical classes for all students rather than being put under pressure by the court. The court also took note that Class X and XII students had already been permitted to attend school.