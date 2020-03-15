Coronavirus | Situation not bad in Tamil Nadu, says Revenue Minister

Madurai

15 March 2020 16:48 IST

“The government will exercise caution regarding public events but we are yet to reach the stage where they need to be postponed. We do not want to cause panic,” he said.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar said that although COVID-19 has been declared a national emergency, the situation in Tamil Nadu is not bad and that it has been contained. “The government will exercise caution regarding public events but we are yet to reach the stage where they need to be postponed. We do not want to cause panic,” he said.

Also read: Coronavirus | How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

He was addressing members of Tamil Nadu Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Aided College at Mannar Thirumalai Nayak College, in Madurai on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Coronavirus: Avoid travel out of Tamil Nadu for 15 days, says CM Palaniswami

The Minister said that since a number of patients have tested positive in Kerala, one must remain vigilant, wash hands regularly with soap and ensure that they educate others. He added that the government has also been procuring essentials such as masks and sanitizers to be prepared. “We are also receiving regular communication from the Centre about necessary steps to take,” he said.

Moving on to discussing the National Population Register (NPR), Mr. Udhayakumar said that it is essential to ensure that people stop panicking based on what the opposition parties say. “We have only moved the notification to ensure that census takes place. The NPR, as Home Minister Amit Shah says, will not brand anyone doubtful citizens if they have been Indian citizens. It is irresponsible of Opposition party leader M. K. Stalin to ask us to stall the process of beginning census.

Watch | How 'namaste' is going global

Addressing the members of the association, he promised promotions to non-teaching staff, particularly lab assistants. Over 2,000 lab assistants across Tamil Nadu have not received a promotion since 2013 following a government order that determined junior lab assistants and lab assistants in the same cadre, senior association member A. Alagarsamy said.

Mr. Udhayakumar added that that good administration will ensure better education and that teachers must work in tandem with the State government to ensure support and success of the incumbent government.