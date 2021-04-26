Coronavirus | Seven mobile dispensaries to screen residents, lift swab samples in Erode

The dispensaries will visit hotspots, screen residents, take samples and encourage those eligible to get vaccinated

Seven mobile medical dispensaries that will lift swab samples from residents and screen them for influenza-like-illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), conditions that are associated with COVID-19, were flagged off at the Corporation Central office here on Monday.

Under the theme ‘Doctor at Your Doorstep’, and ‘Bringing to you mobile dispensaries for quick medical check-ups and relief’, the programme started with three vehicles sponsored by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and supported by the Indian Medical Association and City Hospital. Also, four mobile medical units from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, were flagged off by District Collector C. Kathiravan in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, City Health Officer P. Murali Shankar and doctors.

Mr. Elangovan told The Hindu that there are 672 active COVID-19 positive cases in the corporation limits of whom 90% are in home isolation. Each mobile team comprising a doctor, a nurse and a staff member, would visit hotspots, where positive cases were reported, and lift samples from the residents and also screen them for fever and other conditions that are associated with COVID-19. Also, residents above 45 years of age who are yet to get vaccinated will be encouraged to approach the nearest Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and get vaccinated. “Fever surveillance camps conducted through the mobile units helped very much in controlling the spread of virus during the first wave,” he added.

M. Abdul Hasan, managing director, City Hospital, said that mobile dispensaries screened over 20,000 people in slum areas during the lockdown last year and provided medicines and emergency treatment to the needy. Corporation officials said that prior announcements are made through the public address system in residential areas about the camps so that their participation is ensured.