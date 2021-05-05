Coronavirus | Rise in micro-containment zones in Cuddalore district

From about 47 containment zones on April 27, the figure has now touched 86

Cuddalore district has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of micro-containment zones in the span of a week, due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and the overall caseload.

As of May 4, the district has a total of 1,718 active cases while the overall caseload stood at 31,225.

From about 47 containment zones on April 27, the figure has now touched 86. The number of zones is expected to increase further if the current trend continues for a longer period, say officials. As of May 4, there are as many as 86 containment zones across the district, a maximum of them in Cuddalore town. Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi have 25 micro-containment zones each followed by Chidambaram with 16 and Kattumannarkoil with seven zones.

A Health Department official said that streets with three or more positive cases had been categorized as micro-containment zones. Movement of people has been restricted in these places with the government supplying essential items to those residing in the areas, he said. Testing has been intensified and priority has been given to those who are above 65 years with co-morbid conditions. People showing symptoms are being shifted to quarantine facilities, the official added.