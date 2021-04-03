Coronavirus | Restrictions will be stepped up if there’s a need, TN Chief Secretary says

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 17:12 IST

In an official release, the Chief Secretary asked members of the public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, wear masks and if eligible, get vaccinated

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in the State was being monitored on a daily basis and restrictions would be brought in and stepped up as per needs.

After meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on April 2 regarding the COVID-19 situation across States, Mr. Ranjan, in an official release, said that strict monitoring by officials was under way to ensure that the guidelines are followed in crowded places like markets, places of worship, cultural and other functions.

Penalties to the tune of about ₹2.59 crore have been levied under the Public Health Act from March 16 to April 2 for violations of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government, he said asking those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of April 2, the total vaccine coverage stood at 31,75,349 and as of April 3, Tamil Nadu has got 54,78,720 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Mr. Rajan also requested the public to follow all guidelines including wearing masks, physical distancing norms and other protocols and help curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Centre, on Friday, had said the situation was particularly worrying in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and also raised concerns over the increase in number of cases in States including Tamil Nadu. As on April 2, 846 locations have been identified as micro containment zones (where more than three persons are infected with COVID-19) and strict monitoring was being undertaken, Mr. Rajan said.

The Chief Secretary also noted that the State has more than sufficient number of beds and other equipment to handle COVID-19 cases and urged the public to use the round-the-clock control room for COVID-19 by contacting the State health helpline at 104.