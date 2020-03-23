Coronavirus | Restrictions in Tamil Nadu from March 24 to April 1, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government's Health and Family Welfare department which has already issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for the prevention and containment and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, has now, under section 2 of the above Act has ordered certain restrictions which shall be imposed in the territorial jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu from 18.00 hrs of March 23, 2020 to 06.00 hrs of April 1, 2020.

Click here for the detailed notification from Tamil Nadu government