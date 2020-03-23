Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Restrictions in Tamil Nadu from March 24 to April 1, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government's Health and Family Welfare department which has already issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for the prevention and containment and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, has now, under section 2 of the above Act has ordered certain restrictions which shall be imposed in the territorial jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu from 18.00 hrs of  March 23, 2020 to 06.00 hrs of April 1, 2020.

Click here for the detailed notification from Tamil Nadu government

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 10:22:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-restrictions-in-tamil-nadu-from-march-24-to-april-1-2020/article31145171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY