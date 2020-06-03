Coronavirus | Record rise takes Tamil Nadu tally past 25,000-mark

CHENNAI

Of 1,286 new cases, 1,012 are in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With 1,286 fresh cases, its tally breached the 25,000-mark. Chennai, for the first time, accounted for 1,000-plus cases on a single day.

With this new high, T.N.’s COVID-19 count has surged to 25,872*. Meanwhile, another 610 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 14,316.

The State’s toll crossed 200 with 11 more fatalities in Chennai, Tiruchi and Chengalpattu.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,012, taking its tally to 17,598. The city currently has 8,405 active cases, and accounts for 158 of the 208 deaths in the State.

After several days, the number of samples tested went up to 14,101, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,28,534.

Among the 11 fatalities was a 47-year-old man from Chennai.

He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on May 31, and died on June 1 due to respiratory failure.

A 48-year-old man from Chengalpattu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days.

He had systemic hypertension.

He died on June 2 due to respiratory failure. Tiruchi reported its first death due to COVID-19 after a 70-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on June 2 of COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Of the new cases, which included 498 women and one transgender, Tiruvallur district reported 58 and Chengalpattu 61 cases. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,087 in Tiruvallur and 1,370 in Chengalpattu. There were 19 new cases in Kancheepuram, 17 in Thoothukudi and 16 in Tiruvannamalai. Coimbatore reported four indigenous cases.

Forty-two persons, who returned from other States and abroad, also tested positive in various parts of the State. Of this, 13 persons from Dubai and two from other parts of UAE tested positive during entry and exit tests. Four persons who flew in from Gujarat tested positive, while 16 persons from Maharashtra, five from Delhi and two form Karnataka - who returned by road and rail - also tested positive.

Till date, a total of 1,724 persons who returned to the State from other States and countries have tested positive. A total of 846 persons, who returned by ship to Chennai and Thoothukudi, were screened.

So far, a total of 1,437 children aged 0 to 12 and 2,536 persons aged above 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)