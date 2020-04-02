Coronavirus | Positive cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309

As many as 75 more people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu on April 2 and the total count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tally is the second highest in the country.

Of the 75 cases reported on April 2, 74 were returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West and another was a contact of a person infected earlier, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters in Chennai. A total of 264 persons who had attended the conference from the State in the national capital have tested positive for the contagion, she said.