Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Positive cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309

Workers stitch masks for police personnel during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, in Chennai.

Workers stitch masks for police personnel during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Of the 75 cases reported on April 2, 74 were returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West.

As many as 75 more people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu on April 2 and the total count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tally is the second highest in the country.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State Helpline numbers

Of the 75 cases reported on April 2, 74 were returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West and another was a contact of a person infected earlier, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters in Chennai. A total of 264 persons who had attended the conference from the State in the national capital have tested positive for the contagion, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 7:27:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-positive-cases-in-tamil-nadu-rise-to-309/article31238734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY