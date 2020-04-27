Coronavirus | Plea to offer insurance cover to LPG deliverymen due to risk of infection

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Central and State governments as well as oil majors to provide insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh to every Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder deliveryman since they were facing the risk of contracting COVID-19 during delivery.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar agreed with the litigant T. Nirmal Kumar that it was a case that required immediate attention of the court and directed Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan and State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to obtain instructions at the earliest.
The petitioner also insisted upon providing N95 masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to deliverymen besides providing detergent sachets to wash cylinders before transporting them to consumers.
