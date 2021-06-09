﻿Coronavirus | Plan to make Nilgiris first district to completely vaccinate adult population

Of a population of 5.8 lakh adults over the age of 18, around 34%, or 2 lakh adults have been administered at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said

The Nilgiris district administration plans to make it the first district in the country to vaccinate its entire resident adult population.

According to officials, out of a population of 5.8 lakh adults over the age of 18, around 34 per cent, or 2 lakh adults have been administered at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “The plan of the government and the district administration is to acquire enough vaccines to inoculate the entire population of the Nilgiris and possibly become the first district in the country to have a resident population that is completely vaccinated,” said the district administration in a press release.

Nilgiris district collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that as the population of the Nilgiris is relatively small in comparison with other districts, the plan to vaccinate the entire population is feasible.

Following the visit of Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian to the Nilgiris, it was decided that steps would be taken to vaccinate the entire Adivasi population in the district by the end of June. The district administration said that the vaccination drive aimed at Adivasi communities will commence once vaccines are received in the coming days.

Another priority group in the Nilgiris is workers in tea factories. According to officials, around 80 per cent of the workers in the tea factories have already been administered at least the first dose of the vaccine. It was stated that efforts will be taken to administer the second dose of the vaccine to workers as soon as they become available.