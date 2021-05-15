Coronavirus | Oxygen Express brings in second consignment for TN

CHENNAI

15 May 2021 14:51 IST

The Southern Railway has delivered its second consignment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The Oxygen Express carrying a load of 31.40 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen arrived at Tiruvallur from Rourkela in Odisha in the morning on Saturday.

Earlier, an empty rake of the ‘Oxygen Express’ was dispatched from Tiruvallur to Rourkela on Tuesday night.

The first consignment of the Oxygen Express, loaded with 80 MT of oxygen from Durgapur in West Bengal arrived at Tondiarpet Inland Container Depot on Friday morning.

According to the Southern Railway, a total of 111.40 MT of oxygen has been delivered to the State this week.