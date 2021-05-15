Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Oxygen Express brings in second consignment for TN

The Southern Railway has delivered its second consignment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The Oxygen Express carrying a load of 31.40 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen arrived at Tiruvallur from Rourkela in Odisha in the morning on Saturday.

Earlier, an empty rake of the ‘Oxygen Express’ was dispatched from Tiruvallur to Rourkela on Tuesday night.

The first consignment of the Oxygen Express, loaded with 80 MT of oxygen from Durgapur in West Bengal arrived at Tondiarpet Inland Container Depot on Friday morning.

According to the Southern Railway, a total of 111.40 MT of oxygen has been delivered to the State this week.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 2:51:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-oxygen-express-brings-in-second-consignment-for-tn/article34564520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY