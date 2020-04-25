Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Over 3 lakh held for lockdown violations in Tamil Nadu

As many as 2,65,756 vehicles were seized from the violators and total fine of ₹3.13 crore collected from them, police sources said.

Over 3 lakh persons have been arrested so far for violating prohibitory orders in the month-long lockdown period across State. They were all released immediately on bail by police personnel.

As on Saturday morning, there were 2,94,809 violations reported from all over state and over 3,12,282 persons were arrested.

As many as 2,65,756 vehicles were seized from the violators and total fine of ₹3.13 crore collected from them, police sources said.

In Chennai, the city police booked 2,408 cases against violators from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Over 1,907 vehicles were seized from the violators.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:45:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-over-3-lakh-held-for-lockdown-violations/article31434417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY