Coronavirus | Over 3 lakh held for lockdown violations in Tamil Nadu

Over 3 lakh persons have been arrested so far for violating prohibitory orders in the month-long lockdown period across State. They were all released immediately on bail by police personnel.
As on Saturday morning, there were 2,94,809 violations reported from all over state and over 3,12,282 persons were arrested.
As many as 2,65,756 vehicles were seized from the violators and total fine of ₹3.13 crore collected from them, police sources said.
In Chennai, the city police booked 2,408 cases against violators from Friday evening to Saturday morning.
Over 1,907 vehicles were seized from the violators.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.