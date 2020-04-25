Coronavirus | Over 3 lakh held for lockdown violations in Tamil Nadu

Over 3 lakh persons have been arrested so far for violating prohibitory orders in the month-long lockdown period across State. They were all released immediately on bail by police personnel.

As on Saturday morning, there were 2,94,809 violations reported from all over state and over 3,12,282 persons were arrested.

As many as 2,65,756 vehicles were seized from the violators and total fine of ₹3.13 crore collected from them, police sources said.

In Chennai, the city police booked 2,408 cases against violators from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Over 1,907 vehicles were seized from the violators.