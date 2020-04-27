Coronavirus | One-year-old boy tests positive in Villupuram

A one-year-old boy from Villupuram tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total count of cases in the district to 48 on Monday.
According to officials, the boy was admitted to the isolation ward in Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH). His family members have also been placed under quarantine. The parents tested negative for COVID-19, a report said.
An official said as many as five persons, including the boy, residing in two streets in the area have tested positive over the last few days. The district administration already declared the area as a containment zone and cordoned off the locality.
