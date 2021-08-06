Coronavirus | Number of tests increasing in TN, says Health Minister

CHENNAI

The positivity rate in TN is 1.2% and measures are being taken to further reduce cases, the Minister said

Though the daily difference in the total number of COVID-19 cases swings between a margin of 30 to 50 cases a day, Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate remains at 1.2%, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

“The number of tests conducted is increasing in the State. On Thursday, we conducted nearly 1.58 lakh RT-PCR tests. In India, over 1.50 lakh tests are conducted only in Tamil Nadu. So, every day, we have variations in the cases by 30 to 40…. But the positivity rate remains under control at 1.2%. Several measures are being taken to further reduce cases,” he told reporters.

He added that persons travelling from Kerala by trains would be tested at railway stations. The testing would be conducted at stations where trains plying from Kerala have stoppages, such as Central and Perambur railway stations.

Vaccination

Asked about the number of persons who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, he said, of the total coverage of nearly 2.5 crore, up to 60 lakh persons were fully vaccinated in the State.

“So far, the State government has received 2,28,01,650 doses of COVID-19 of which 2,26,01,212 doses have been administered. We have 8,26,560 doses in hand as of last night, and are expecting another 3.30 lakh doses of Covishield today. So, we will have nearly 11 lakh doses that will be sufficient for two to three days,” he said.

Following the State government’s initiative to make available free vaccinations in private hospitals through Corporate Social Responsibility funds, he said, the private sector has so far received 20,38,680 doses of which 16,34,959 doses were administered, leaving a stock of 4,03,721 in hand. “In total, we have administered 2,42,36,771 doses -- first and second doses. We require 12 crore doses and are nearing 2.5 crore doses. We need another 9.5 crore doses,” he said.

Last month, the State received additional doses due to good performance, he said, adding: “If the Union government provides additional doses this month, we will be able to cross a coverage of 3.5 crore doses this month,” he said.

Breastfeeding rooms

On the lack of facilities at breastfeeding rooms opened in bus terminals by the previous government, he said the previous government started breastfeeding rooms in bus terminals without basic facilities including fans. “In two months, we will be starting breastfeeding rooms in all government hospitals and government medical college hospitals in the State,” he said.

Through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, the aim was to screen 30 lakh families by the end of this year. “We want to identify one crore persons and provide appropriate treatment for diabetes and hypertension by the end of December. As of now, 20 lakh persons diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension will receive medications at home through this scheme,” he said.

The Minister, and MLA of T. Nagar, J. Karunanithi, donated their one-month salary for improving Public Health Centres where an event to handover a hepa filter by a donor was held.