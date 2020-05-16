Coronavirus | No party can match DMK when it comes to public service during pandemic, says Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin. Photo: File

CHENNAI

16 May 2020 23:44 IST

The government had acted irresponsibly by opening Tasmac shops instead of taking protective measures, he said.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday claimed that no political party in the country could match the DMK when it came to rendering service to the people in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I say it with pride. The DMK has achieved what a government and thousands of non-governmental organisations could not achieve,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin added that the DMK had proved that it can function in a dedicated manner during disasters.

“These are no ordinary times. I bow to the party members who, unmindful of the infection, had worked for the welfare of the people,” he said.

“The government has also failed to take steps to bring back Tamils stranded in other countries. Their family members had approached the DMK leaders for help. They had also expressed the fear that liquor shops would increase the infection rate,” the DMK leader said.