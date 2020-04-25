Coronavirus | No e-passes to be issued in Vellore until further notice

The district administration has decided to stop issuing e-passes to travel to neighbouring districts or States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for sometime from Sunday.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced a total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur from April 26. A majority of e-applications received by the Collectorate sought permission to travel to these adjoining districts and Bengaluru in Karnataka.
With the increase in request for e-passes, the lockdown exercise would not serve the purpose. Hence, it was decided not to issue e-passes to travel to other districts and States until further notice, said a press release issued by Collector Office, Vellore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.