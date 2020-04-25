Coronavirus | No e-passes to be issued in Vellore until further notice

The district administration has decided to stop issuing e-passes to travel to neighbouring districts or States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for sometime from Sunday.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced a total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur from April 26. A majority of e-applications received by the Collectorate sought permission to travel to these adjoining districts and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

With the increase in request for e-passes, the lockdown exercise would not serve the purpose. Hence, it was decided not to issue e-passes to travel to other districts and States until further notice, said a press release issued by Collector Office, Vellore.