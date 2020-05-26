Coronavirus | Nine more die as Tamil Nadu reports 646 new cases

CHENNAI

26 May 2020 23:56 IST

The COVID-19 toll went up to 127 in Tamil Nadu, with nine more fatalities reported on Tuesday. This, even as the State added 646 patients, taking its tally of positive cases to 17,728*.

For the seventh consecutive day, Chennai reported more than 500 cases. It accounted for 510 of the 646 fresh cases, taking its total to 11,640.

Among the nine persons who died was a 45-year-old woman from Chennai. She had diabetes, systemic hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bullous pemphigoid and was referred from a private hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH)l on May 24. She died two hours after admission of COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest.

An 80-year-old man from Chengalpattu died at Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital due to respiratory failure, septicemia, metabolic encephalopathy and aspiration pneumonia, while a 57-year-old man from Chennai, who was referred from ICF Hospital to Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, died on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman, who was referred from Railway Hospital, Perambur to RGGGH, died due to systemic hypertension, COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest, while a 70-year-old woman and 75-year-old man also died at RGGGH.

Three patients — a 53-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and 76-year-old man — died at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, 611 persons were discharged from hospitals.

With this, the total number of persons discharged after treatment increased to 9,342, while the number of active cases stood at 8,256. The State’s recovery rate was 52%.

While Chennai continued to top the table, there were 25 new cases in Tiruvallur, 22 in Chengalpattu, 13 in Kancheepuram, six in Tiruvannamalai, four in Cuddalore, three in Vellore, two each in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, and one each in Kanniyakumari, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Thoothukudi.

Apart from these cases that were reported within the State, 54 persons who returned from other States tested positive for COVID-19. Among them were 35 persons who returned from Maharashtra. They tested positive in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Salem. Five persons, who had returned from Dubai, tested positive during the exit test on Tuesday.

After domestic flights resumed operations on Monday, a total of 840 persons returned to Chennai on 15 flights. This included 116 persons who arrived on Tuesday.

A total of 10,289 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,31,739. A total of 4,12,357 persons have been tested till date. Testing of 556 samples is under process.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)