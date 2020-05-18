Coronavirus | New relaxations announced for Vellore district

VELLORE

18 May 2020 18:02 IST

Markets to remain closed; public transport and factories with small workforces to work with social distancing guidelines in force.

Vellore district administration has announced that the new relaxations will be in force till May 31 as announced by the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Sarathi Maaligai and Nethaji Market in Vellore will remain shut till the end of this month, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said. The new relaxations are applicable to 25 districts including Vellore as part of easing the lockdown in a phased manner.

Operation of public transport will be given a thrust after discussions with officials from various government departments, a source from the Collectorate said. Even if they are operated, maintaining social distance among passengers will be given priority with a maximum of 20 passengers per bus and seven passengers per van.

Factories with a workforce less than 10 can operate at full strength but while adhering to social distancing. Sanitisers and cleaning utilities are to be provided to the workers. People under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will be allowed to work.

Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur do not enjoy these relaxations and the existing rules imposed by District Collectors are be adhered to, an official said.