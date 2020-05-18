Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | New relaxations announced for Vellore district

Markets to remain closed; public transport and factories with small workforces to work with social distancing guidelines in force.

Vellore district administration has announced that the new relaxations will be in force till May 31 as announced by the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Sarathi Maaligai and Nethaji Market in Vellore will remain shut till the end of this month, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said. The new relaxations are applicable to 25 districts including Vellore as part of easing the lockdown in a phased manner.

Operation of public transport will be given a thrust after discussions with officials from various government departments, a source from the Collectorate said. Even if they are operated, maintaining social distance among passengers will be given priority with a maximum of 20 passengers per bus and seven passengers per van.

Factories with a workforce less than 10 can operate at full strength but while adhering to social distancing. Sanitisers and cleaning utilities are to be provided to the workers. People under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will be allowed to work.

Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur do not enjoy these relaxations and the existing rules imposed by District Collectors are be adhered to, an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:06:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-new-relaxations-announced-for-vellore-district/article31615244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY