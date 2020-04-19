Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Neurosurgeon dies, fatalities mount to 16 in Tamil Nadu

A health worker testing using the antibody-based rapid test kits at a centre in Chennai on April 19, 2020.

A health worker testing using the antibody-based rapid test kits at a centre in Chennai on April 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, sources in the health facility said.

The doctor was critical for the past few days and was put on ventilator support and died due to the viral disease, hospital sources told PTI.

The neurosurgeon was also the chief doctor and director at a private hospital in the city.

The super speciality doctor’s daughter, who has also been admitted to the same hospital for coronavirus is stable and doing well, they said.

The death of the doctor comes days after the passing away of an orthopedic surgeon (in Chennai) from Nellore district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

With the death of the neurosurgeon, the total fatalities in Tamil Nadu has risen to 16.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 12:00:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-neurosurgeon-dies-fatalities-mount-to-16-in-tamil-nadu/article31384218.ece

