Coronavirus | Ministers hold review meeting in Vellore

15 May 2021 15:15 IST

Ministers Duraimurugan and R. Gandhi took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district, asked for steps to improve oxygen supply and appealed to people to get vaccinated

Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources and R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, conducted a review meeting at the Vellore district collector's office on Saturday and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district. They have advised the officials to take steps to improve oxygen supply and beds in the district and have asked people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gandhi said that the main issue at present is availability of oxygen. “We and our officers are trying our best to ensure supply. Steps are also being taken to increase the number of beds,” he said. The Minister also examined the number of doctors and nurses in the district and has asked the administration to take necessary steps to increase their strength.

Officials from the district administration said that they were taking sufficient RT-PCR tests. But till the test results arrive, patients leave their homes and potentially spread the virus. So the Ministers have advised the officials to take steps to ensure that the results are provided early. “Mr. Duraimurugan said that he was saved because he took two doses of the vaccine. Hence he has asked people to get vaccinated,” said Mr. Gandhi.

District monitoring officer takes stock

District monitoring officer for COVID-19 and Transport Commissioner T. S. Jawahar has asked district officials to identify quacks, who treat COVID-19 patients, and take strict action against them.

He held a review meeting with district administration officials in Vellore on Friday. “People approach quacks near their homes and get treated for fever, body pain and cold. Finally, when their condition doesn't improve, they approach the government hospital and they test COVID-19 positive. By then their health would have deteriorated,” said Mr. Jawahar.

He said that even private doctors should not dismiss COVID-19 symptoms and treat it like a common viral fever. “They should immediately refer them to government hospitals. The health officials in the district should ensure that this is enforced,” he added.

In the second wave, from April 1 to May 11, Vellore reported 11,746 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 7,722 were discharged and 3,933 have been quarantined at government and private hospitals. Till date over 6.60 lakh RT-PCR tests have been taken in Vellore and the positivity rate stands at 4.9 percent.

Currently, there are 1,773 oxygen-support beds in the district including 1,598 in five government and private hospitals, treating COVID-19 patients and 175 in three COVID-19 health care centres.