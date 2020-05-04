Coronavirus | Migrants in Vellore protest outside Collectorate

People from other States, including migrant workers, showed dissent over arrangements made by the District Administration thronged the Collectorate in Sathuvachari, Vellore, on Monday.

Around 400 youngsters, including women, approached the building, where they were stopped by policemen. “After our employer asked us to leave, we have no place to stay in Tamil Nadu. Getting food is an issue, no job and no money on our hand for over a month. We do not want to languish and starve here,” a youth from Bihar said. He said they have learnt about arrangements being made for migrant workers to return to their home towns. “We don’t want to stay here. We want to go home where our families are,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar, who interacted with the protesters, assured them that proper directions would be issued to landowners to not evict them and the Collector would be approached about making arrangements for their return home. “At present, a list of people who want to go home is being drawn up and arrangements will be made to ensure they return home safe and sound,” he said.