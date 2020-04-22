Coronavirus | Mediapersons screened for infection in Vellore

Over 70 mediapersons including cameramen from visual and print media were screened for COVID-19 infection during the special medical camp organised at old bus stand in Vellore on Tuesday. The mediapersons provided blood samples to the health officials, the results of which were delivered a little later. The tests were negative for all the presspersons, said an official from the District Collectorate.

In Ambur, 300 persons were screened for the infection by the medical staff from DPH. Five teams were formed and they screened health workers, anganwadi workers, sanitary workers, and presspersons from the Ambur region. Eighty persons underwent PCR test and 234 persons were screened using rapid test kits. All the results were negative. Dr. Ramu from Madhanur block headed the medical team for the screening.

Twenty persons (Ranipet 15, Tirupattur 5) were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, on Tuesday. Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini received them at Melvisharam, gave them fruits and offered them advice on how to keep themselves healthy after returning home.

Meanwhile, five persons who returned home were greeted by Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul and Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar. Three of them belonged to Ambur, one from Tirupattur and another one from Vaniyambadi and they spent 14 days in hospital. They would be under home quarantine for the next 14 days. Their health conditions are to be monitored by health department staff posted in their areas.