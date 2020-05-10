Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Man from Ambur arrested for claiming to have a homeopathic cure

In the message, the accused claimed that a practitioner from Ranipet demonstrated the cure to officials and that it will be distributed in Ambur.

Ambur Taluk police arrested Rafeeque, 35, of Ambur, for posting messages about a cure for COVID-19 in the name of a homeopathy practitioner from Melvisharam in Ranipet district.

In the message, the accused claimed that the homeopathy practitioner Mohamed Adnan developed a medicinal cure for the novel coronavirus and this was demonstrated to Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P. Vijaykumar and health officials of Ambur. The medicine would be distributed with the approval of the Jamaat in Ambur, the message claimed.

Based on a complaint from Ambur village administrative officer, the police conducted an inquiry and arrested Rafeeque on Sunday. Mohammed Adnan was still at large, they said. Investigations are on.

