Coronavirus | Madras High Court asks about possibility of distributing masks and hand sanitisers free of cost

The Madras High Court on Monday granted time till Friday for the State government to spell out whether it would be possible to distribute masks and hand sanitisers free of cost to all people and not just to those residing in containment zones.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana accepted a request made by State government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to grant him time to find out number of masks and hand sanitisers distributed already and also the stock available. The decision was taken following a public interest litigation petition seeking free distribution of masks and hand sanitisers to all.