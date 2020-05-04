Coronavirus | Madras High Court asks about possibility of distributing masks and hand sanitisers free of cost

The Madras High Court on Monday granted time till Friday for the State government to spell out whether it would be possible to distribute masks and hand sanitisers free of cost to all people and not just to those residing in containment zones.
Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana accepted a request made by State government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to grant him time to find out number of masks and hand sanitisers distributed already and also the stock available. The decision was taken following a public interest litigation petition seeking free distribution of masks and hand sanitisers to all.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.